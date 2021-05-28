China wants its citizen’s killers identified, punished

The Chinese ambassador to South Sudan has called for the immediate arrest of killers of a Chinese national and a soldier along the Juba-Rumbek road.

On Wednesday, an assailant shot and killed a road construction worker and his security escort in Jebel Lado.

According to an eyewitness, the Chinese national was driving a truck loaded with construction aggregate when an assailant shot at them.

The unnamed driver was being accompanied by a soldier from the Tiger Division.

The Shino-Truck was reportedly sprayed with at least six bullets, killing both the unnamed driver and the soldier.

In a statement, Amb. Hua Ning “strongly condemn the killing of innocent people”.

He stated that such “violence runs counter to the common will of South Sudanese people for peace and development”.

Amb. Ning called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and hopes “peace will finally prevail over violence”.

The Chinese Amb. also sent his condolence to the families of the deceased.

He concluded that such acts of violence are indications that there is still “a long journey to go before the durable peace would be achieved” in South Sudan.

