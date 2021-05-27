Ethnic clashes leave 10 dead in Warrap

Renewed clashes between armed youth from Warrap and Unity states have resulted in the death of 10 people.

The cattle-related fighting took place in Gogrial East, Warrap State, on Thursday morning.

According to local officials, cattle raiders allegedly from the neighboring Mayom County, Unity State, attacked Gogrial East.

Warrap state minister of information told Eye Radio that the incident happened in an area called Mang’ol Apuk.

“The youth attacked a place call Mongol Apuk, killing 10 civilians and injuring 12 others. And they burnt down houses in the area,” said Ring Deng Adiem.

He stated that among those killed and wounded are “women and children”.

Minister Deng said earlier today that fighting was still raging on.

“I condemned this in the strongest possible terms and appeal to our counterparts, the authorities in Unity State, to control their youth,” he added.

For his part, Unity State Minister of Information, Gabriel Kuon Makuei, says he is yet to get a report on the incident.

“I don’t have any information about that. I will investigate it,” he told Eye Radio.

There have been reports of revenge attacks between the armed youth from the two neighboring states.

Last month, according to Unity state minister of information, armed youth from Tonj North of Warrap attacked a village in Mayom County, killing 17 people.

The incident happened on 4 April in the area of the spiritual leader of the Bul Nuer in Unity State.

At least 29 people were also reportedly wounded and a number of cattle raided.

The UN Mission in South Sudan says cattle-related killings and revenge attacks remain the biggest insecurity challenges since the decline of political violence in 2019.

