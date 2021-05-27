27th May 2021
Over three people killed in Lakes violence

Author: Obj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Counties of Lakes State/Wikipedia

At least three people, including soldiers, have been killed and several others wounded in two separate suspected communal clashes in Lakes State.

According to the state police, armed cattle keepers attacked each other in Yirol East and Rumbek Central counties.

The first incident happened on Tuesday at Majok area in which the attackers attempted to raid some cows.

One of the attackers was allegedly killed and the cattle recovered.

The second incident happened on Wednesday when fighting between armed youth erupted in Aluak-luak Payam, Yirol West County.

At least three were killed and 8 others were wounded.

Among those wounded in the Aluak-luak fighting is a police major, whose name has not been disclosed.

“Our state is really deteriorating security-wise. But the authorities decided to dispatch a force early this morning to arrest the situation,” said Captain Elijah Mabor, police spokesperson.

Capt. Mabor says two soldiers were also killed in another incident that occurred on Thursday morning in Cuei-adukan area.

He told Eye Radio that the security situation in Lakes state has worsened over the last three days.

Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Despite several disarmament exercises conducted in the state, armed youth from the neighboring states and within Lakes continue to possess firearms.

Police believe the presence of guns in the hands of civilians is the cause of unending violence.

