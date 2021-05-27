EAC Secretary-General speaks to Eye Radio on regional integration

EAC Secretary-General, Peter Mathuki speaks on automation of custom union, Waving Visa restriction within the East African community member state and developmental projects in South Sudan.

In the interview, Dr. Mathuki vow to mobilize resources to extend the East African road to South Sudan to ease mobility of goods and services.

In 2019, the Heads of State identified 286 priority infrastructure projects in various sectors for joint promotion and coordinated implementation by the Partner States.

They include railways, ports, roads, energy, and airports.

More in the interview with Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel.

Dr. Peter Mathuki – Part 1

Dr. Peter Mathuki – Part 2

