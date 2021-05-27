27th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Education | Health | Interviews   |   EAC Secretary-General speaks to Eye Radio on regional integration

EAC Secretary-General speaks to Eye Radio on regional integration

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 34 mins ago

Dr. Peter Muthuki, EAC Secretary-General talking to Eye Radio on regional integration during his visit to South Sudan - credit | Okot Emmanuel | Eye Radio | May 26, 2021

EAC Secretary-General, Peter Mathuki speaks on automation of custom union, Waving Visa restriction within the East African community member state and developmental projects in South Sudan.

In the interview, Dr. Mathuki vow to mobilize resources to extend the East African road to South Sudan to ease mobility of goods and services.

In 2019, the Heads of State identified 286 priority infrastructure projects in various sectors for joint promotion and coordinated implementation by the Partner States.

They include railways, ports, roads, energy, and airports.

More in the interview with Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel.

Dr. Peter Mathuki – Part 1

Dr. Peter Mathuki – Part 2

 

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case 1

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

Published Saturday, May 22, 2021

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections 2

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections

Published Friday, May 21, 2021

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen 3

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen

Published Sunday, May 23, 2021

Doctors give ultimatum over ‘cold blood’ killing of colleague 4

Doctors give ultimatum over ‘cold blood’ killing of colleague

Published Monday, May 24, 2021

Cargo plane loses propeller midair, lands safely 5

Cargo plane loses propeller midair, lands safely

Published Thursday, May 20, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EAC Secretary-General speaks to Eye Radio on regional integration

Published 34 mins ago

‘Reckless’ driving claims 8 lives in Lakes

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t urged to consider growing inter-communal violence a national crisis

Published 7 hours ago

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status

Published 8 hours ago

Coronavirus frontline workers stage nation-wide pay strike

Published 8 hours ago

Don’t be an obstacle to aid delivery in your area, youth told

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.