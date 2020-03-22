22nd March 2020
Chinese embassy donates $100, 000 for COVID-19

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 mins ago

The Chinese Embassy in Juba has donated $100,000 to the World Health Organization to fight against coronavirus in South Sudan.

World Health Organization has described COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

Globally, there were 266,073 confirmed cases with 11 184 deaths in 185 countries.

While in Africa, there are 572 confirmed cases with 12 deaths.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Chinese Embassy in Juba stated that prevention and control of imported infection remains a challenge for South Sudan.

“With the purpose of supporting South Sudan’s preparedness on COVID-19 at this critical moment, we are hereby pleased to announce that the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan will donate 100,000 USD to WHO Country Office in Juba,” the statement reads.

The Embassy said the money will be used to procure protective kids.

“The donation would be used to procure protective kits and medical equipment which are urgently needed for the country.”

The Chinese Embassy revealed that it will soon deliver other medical supplies donated by the Chinese Government and Chinese companies to South Sudan soon.

