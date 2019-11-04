Civil society demands apology from Gen. Ayuen

A civil society activist has called on SSPDF senior army General Malaak Ayuen who reportedly harassed two female journalist last week in Juba to apologize publicly to the victims.

On Thursday, two female journalists told Eye Radio that they were physically attacked by the SPPDF Media and Public Relations Director.

The SSPDF had invited the press to cover the annual Military Command Council meeting attended by President Salva Kiir at Bilpam in Juba.

About five journalists were told to set up their recorders at the conference hall when Gen. Ayuen rudely asked them to leave.

He reportedly hit the two female journalists on the back while pushing them towards the back of the conference hall.

But Gen. Ayuen, who himself is army journalist and presents a history show on the state-run SSBC television, further used a camera tripod to hit the female reporters on the legs.

The journalists were eventually forced to move to the corner of the room where the recording of the speech of the President was poor.

The incident happened in the presence of the army spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai Koang.

In an interview with Eye Radio over the weekend, CEPO’s executive director said the apology could heal the physiological wounds inflicted on the reporters.

“In simple interpretation in the field of media, it’s harassment, its intimidation, it’s a control of space of freedom of expression and it’s a control of public access to information,” Yakani stated.

“It’s something unacceptable and unlawful, but its solution….is to make an apology to the female journalists.”

The attack has drawn condemnation worldwide, with Amnesty International to calling on the government of South Sudan to respect and protect the right to freedom of expression and media freedom in the country.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s Ambassador to South Sudan described as regrettable reports of the assaulting on journalists.

The assault on the journalists happened less than a week before South Sudan marks the “End Impunity” Day for Crimes against Journalists.

On 6 November, media stakeholders will meet at Juba Grand Hotel to raise awareness on the rising crimes against journalists and the lack of accountability for violators.