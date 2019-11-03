EU ambassador ‘regrets’ attack on journalists by army general

The European Union’s Ambassador to South Sudan has described as regrettable reports of a senior military General assaulting journalists while covering an event in Juba.

Two female journalists told Eye Radio, Friday, that they physically were attacked by the SPPDF’s Media and Public Relations Director.

The SSPDF had invited the press to cover the annual Military Command Council meeting attended by President Salva Kiir at Bilpam in Juba.

About five journalists were told to set up their recorders at the conference hall when General Malaak Ayuen rudely asked them to leave.

He reportedly hit the two female journalists on the back while pushing them towards the back of the conference hall.

But Malaak, who himself is army journalists who present a history show on the state-run SSBC television, further used a camera tripod to hit the female reporters on the legs.

The journalists were eventually forced to move to the corner of the room where the recording of the speech of the President was poor.

The incident happened in the presence of the army spokesperson.

Reacting to the report, the EU Ambassador to South Sudan, Dr. Sinead Walsh said `the act violated press freedoms.

“It is really regrettable if this happened,” she told Eye Radio’s Dawn Program.

“Hopefully highlighting whatever happened would make people reflect on the importance of journalists being able to do their jobs freely,” Dr. Walsh added.

The Media Authority also told Eye Radio -off record -on Friday that it would not act unless the female journalists formally report the matter to its offices.

The assault on the journalists happened a week before South Sudan marks the “End Impunity” Day for Crimes against Journalists.

On November 6th, media stakeholders will meet at Juba Grand Hotel to raise awareness on the rising crimes against journalists and the lack of accountability for violators.