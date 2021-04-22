Clashes drive Yei area residents out of villages

Civilians in the greater Yei River have been forced to live in Yei town due to insecurity in the villages, a religious leader says.

Most of them are escaping previous clashes among SSPDF, SPLA-IO and the National Salvation Army forces.

A UN Human Rights Council report in October 2020 stated that sustained attacks on numerous villages resulted in significant numbers of deaths, rapes, destruction, and looting of properties, leaving civilians with no alternative but to flee.

It further said the violence led to the displacement of more civilians within South Sudan, and across the border to Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The report blamed SSPDF, SPLA-IO, National Salvation Front or NAS and the South Sudan National Movement for Change or SSNMC.

But the parties accused all described the UN report as “baseless”.

However, residents of Umbasi Boma of Yei River County were again displaced following the resumption of clashes between the government and NAS forces in March.

The over 1,000 displaced persons are currently sheltering at the Episcopal Church compound in Yei town.

Bishop Hilary Luate Adeba of the Episcopal Church of Yei said the IDPs are in dire need of food and non-food items.

He told Eye Radio yesterday that the IDPs expressed their desire to return to their villages, but are afraid.

“I am telling you that, let the central government improve the security in their places. Tomorrow, these people will go back to their places; they don’t want stay in town,” Bishop Luate stated.

The revitalized peace monitors have often urged the SSPDF, NAS and the SPLA-IO to adhere to the cessation of hostilities deal and allow civilians and humanitarian organizations to operate unhindered.

