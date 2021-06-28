Cleric asks army to punish religious leaders’ killers

A cleric has called on the SSPDF to prosecute soldiers who allegedly shot and killed religious leaders in Lainya County recently.

Earlier, this month Pastor Cosmas Kwaje Matteo was killed along with three church members by men in uniform while leading a Sunday Service at Gumbri.

The Bishop of the Central Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Paul Yugusuk, accused the SSPDF of the killing.

“The pastor of Lainya in Gumbri Paris was killed in the hand of my own soldiers. There are bad children in the military; there are bad boys,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

“We need them to be tried in court and if found guilty they should be convicted.”

Bishop Yugusuk was speaking at the weekend during a prayer organized by Pojulu community for their nine sons and daughters killed in recent months in Lainya County.

Several religious leaders have died in the hands of armed men across the country.

In January 2021, a Catholic catechist—Isaac Lujang Samuel – was attacked and killed in Loka West, Lainya County.

Similarly, in May Pastor Peter Lokai of the African Inland Church was shot dead at his home in Torit town by gunmen.

In a different area in April, the Bishop-elect of Rumbek Catholic Diocese, Father Christian Carlassare, was shot in both legs at night at his residence.

Bishop Yugusuk says these acts against men of God are inviting curses on the leaders of the country.

“Touch not the anointed man of God. When we say it’s SSPDF, we are not enjoying blaming our own government,” he continued.

“This will bring a curse to our leaders. They will die one by one and we don’t want this to happen.”

The SSPDF spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai had told Eye Radio that the army would launch investigations into the Lainya killings.