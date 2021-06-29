Fourth Oil & Power conference to focus on energy, infrastructure

Potential oil sector investors will today meet at the South Sudan Oil and Power conference in Juba.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum, the event will be attended by international businessmen and government agencies.

The conference is an avenue for South Sudan to dialogue, and strike business deals with companies interested in energy and infrastructure investments in South Sudan.

“The Africa Oil and Power conference will be attended by a number of regional and continental ministers from Africa,” said Puot Kang, Minister of Petroleum after officially briefing President Kiir at the State House, Monday.

This year’s event focuses on “raising capital and innovative financing to build critical infrastructure and energy projects.”

President Salva Kiir is expected to deliver his keynote speech at the conference which will begin at 8AM – local time.

“His excellency confirmed his readiness towards the improvement of the oil sector and that we will try our best to meet the requirement,” Puot stated.

This is the fourth Oil and Power conference to be held in Juba.

In 2018, the conference enabled South Sudan and South Africa to sign a 1 billion U.S dollar investment to cover oil exploration and production, the building of an oil refinery, and the construction of a pipeline.

The third conference was held in October 2019.

International investors are also expected to make presentations and exhibitions of their investments.

The two-day conference is taking place at Crown Hotel.

