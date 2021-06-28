EES governor accused of ‘blatant contravention’ of peace deal

The deputy governor of Eastern Equatoria State has accused the governor of single-handedly appointing state officials.

“The unilateral decisions taken by the governor are direct and blatant contravention of the revitalized peace agreement,” says Mary Alphonse, who is also the chairperson of the SPLM-IO in the state.

She states that Governor Louis Lobong has appointed four officials without consulting other parties to the revitalized peace deal.

This came after the governor issued executive orders, appointing the state secretary-general and deputy secretary-general on Friday.

He also appointed a state commissioner-general for the Insurance and Regulatory Authority.

Ms Alphonse argues that the move equates to a violation of the responsibility sharing arrangement in the state.

“It is also against the presidential directive to all state governors across the country to collegially and cooperatively work together for the state of peace and unity,” she told reporters in Torit over the weekend.

The IO representative further explained that the governor had appointed without her prior knowledge four other officials.

They include mayors for Torit and Kapoeta towns, and chairpersons for state Revenue Authority and Investment Corporation.

“The leadership of the SPLM-IO in Eastern Equatoria calls on the governor to revoke his decisions and consider consultations with partners to the revitalized government for equal representation in state institutions of government,” she adds.

The office of Governor Lobong is yet to respond to these allegations.

President Salva Kiir had directed the peace parties in the states to work collegially work together.

However, previously, similar disagreements had been reported among state governors and their deputies in Western Bahr el Ghazal, and Lakes states.

