Four people starve to death in Lafon

Four people have reportedly died over a period of two months due to hunger in Lafon County, Eastern Equatoria State.

According to the area chief, a combination of floods, drought, and locust invasions have led to famine in Arilo Payam.

Four elder people died from starvation between April and June 2021.

Chief Ramadan Peter Lope told Eye Radio on Monday that the situation is still dire.

The deceased have been identified as Idwa Loholong, Ihure Tamu, Boyoi Loduha, and Langwe. They are between the ages of 60 to 70.

They died in four separate villages. Chief Ramadan called on humanitarian agencies to rescue the situation.

“Let them rescue the few remaining people from hunger, because we are still in a very dire condition,” Ramadan appealed.

Aid agencies also say 8.3 million people are still in need of food, while 7.2 million others will remain acutely food insecure from April to July 2021.

This is attributed to climate shocks, low crop production, insecurity, and macro-economic crises.