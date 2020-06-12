Concerns raised over trainees leaving military camps with guns

A Civil Society activist has warned that the security arrangement is likely to collapse due to poor living conditions of the forces at the training camps.

Earlier this week, representatives of peace parties to the ceasefire monitoring body expressed concerns over the increasing deaths of soldiers at the training centre.

In February this year, instructors at Rajaf Unified Police Training Centre said two trainees died while at least 200 others report to a military clinic daily due to poor living conditions.

The Ceasefire & Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring & Verification Mechanism -CTSAMVM, also raised fears over soldiers deserting the unified force training sites across the country.

It warned that the cantonment sites were nearing collapse due to a lack of logistical support for the soldiers.

Rajab Mohandis, the Executive Director of the Organization for Responsive Governance says these are worrisome reports that will potentially lead to the collapse of the security arrangement.

“They may continue to desert these places and this will potentially lead to the collapse of this security arrangement particular the unification of forces,” Mohandis said.

“And without the unification of forces, the agreement may also be threatened,” he added.

The security arrangement requires the parties to train and deploy a unified army, National Security and Police Services to safeguard the agreement during the transitional period.

Mr. Mohandis also expressed grave concerns over soldiers abandoning the training camps with guns.

“Some go with their guns and melt into the community and course a threat to the civil population. People wanted these forces out of the community areas so that they remain confined in their training centres or cantonment areas,” he stressed.

The training of the Necessary Unified Forces started early this year across all training centres.

Some forces were expected to graduate last week.

But the army told Eye Radio yesterday that the graduation exercise has been delayed further due to financial constraints.

The army spokesperson added that graduation of the forces will be done in phases.

Total Page Visits: 4 - Today Page Visits: 4