Jonderu residents appeal to gov’t, well-wishers to fix their bridge

Residents of the Jonderu area, a suburb of Juba are appealing to the government and well-wishers to fix their bridge that links them with other parts of Juba.

Heavy rains have destroyed the bridge which connects the area to the rest of Juba.

Jondoru is in the southwest of Juba with hundreds of inhabitants.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio said the bridge is now in a dilapidated condition.

This has reportedly cut off the delivery of water by tankers, and the provision of health services, including access to the market in the rest of Juba.

Some of the residents and also listeners spoke to Eye Radio.

Dr. Dominic Serwasi, one of the residents called on the government to quickly intervene.

“We have one way here in Jonderu, it’s only through this bridge. We have so many people living in our area of Jondru but I don’t know who is going to initiate the construction of this bridge. Let them [government] not wait until people start to die and then, they will start to say let us build this bridge,” Dr. Dominic Serwasi said.

One of the residents in Jonderu, who didn’t identify herself to Eye Radio said the bridge is a source of our life.

“We the women are facing a lot of challenges because whenever it rains and your husband is not at home it is a problem. Fetching water and bring it to the children is also a challenge,” the unnamed woman said.

“Sometimes when it start to rain and trying to cross as you come from the market, you cannot cross. Now we have two days and water tanks cannot cross to our area. Therefore, we have done a small contribution of 32,000 pounds which can only bring aggregate.”

Another resident of Jonderu who preferred to remain unanimous told Eye Radio that the bridge is lifeline of our community especially during emergency that need police intervention or medical assistance.

“Whenever there is an emergency or the police want to come to the area for rescue and finds that, the river is overflow so they will not help,” the unnamed resident said.

“If somebody is seriously very sick and requires emergency support when it is overflowed, he or she may not be taken to the hospital that is why this bridge is important to us.”

“The bridge is also important to Eye Radio, especially for the journalists, what if there is breaking news or there is important information that we, the citizens would like to know, how will they get to Eye Radio? We are appealing to the government and well-wishers to come and help us fix the bridge.”

Most parts of the country such as the Upper Nile and Equatoria regions are now experiencing flash floods and heavy downpour.

Last week, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development said heavy rainfall across East Africa has led to the displacement of people, damaged homes, property, crops, pastures, and public infrastructure and further disrupting livelihoods and in some cases leading to death.

