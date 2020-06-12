S. Sudan records 72 new Covid-19 cases

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health has reported 72 more coronavirus cases on Thursday bringing the national tally to 1,670.

In a statement, Dr. Richard Laku, the COVID-19 Incident Manager, said the new cases were confirmed after 360 test results were released by the country’s Public Health Laboratory on Thursday.

The update revealed that the number of deaths had increased by two, taking the tally to 24.

Meanwhile, 48 people have recovered from the disease and discharged.

Last week, a new coronavirus case study by a Hong Kong-based firm identified South Sudan as the world’s most dangerous country to live in during a pandemic.

In the region, Uganda ranks 143, Kenya at 147, Ethiopia 174, Burundi 179, Sudan 183, Tanzania 194, and Rwanda 199.

