Conference encourages Tueny to embark on reconciliation

A conference in Lakes has encouraged the governor to embark on reconciliation as a way of maintaining peace in the state.

Over 60 participants, including legislators from Juba, are attending the conference in Rumbek.

The participants acknowledged the efforts of Governor Rin Tueny in restoring law and order in the volatile area.

They said since his appointment in July 2021, incidents of killings, banditry and cattle-related violence have reduced.

Tueny affirmed his commitment to implementing some of the suggestions made by the participants.

He said the state government will ensure the breakdown of the rule of law is addressed by restoring the judicial system in the state.

“The Chief Justice of South Sudan has approved three special courts for Yirol, Cuei-bet and Rumbek – with each court headed up by a judge and six members from traditional chiefs,” the governor added.

The conference in Rumbek has brought together area politicians serving at the national level, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

Daniel Awet Akot, who is a senior member of the SPLM, and former presidential advisor called for unity in ending the circle of violence in the state.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed over the years in the state – a situation UN and observers attribute to proliferation of firearms in the hands of civilians.

Government’s attempts to disarm them have proven abortive. After every disarmament exercise, guns find their way back to the villagers.

Officials say this is the work of some area politicians based in Juba.

