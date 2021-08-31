S.Sudanese woman arrested over murder of two siblings in Khartoum

A 30-year-old South Sudanese woman is being detained in Khartoum for allegedly killing two siblings last week.

Missa John is accused of the murder of Changkuoth Wiyual Gatkuoth and Turuk Wiyual Gatkuoth

Both were 7 and 5 years old – respectively.

The bodies of the children were found three days after they went missing.

They were discovered by the Sudanese police in the vehicle of the suspect.

The father of the two children said that police also found the murder weapon – a golf stick inside the suspect’s house.

Wiyual Gatkuoth spoke told Eye Radio from Khartoum on Sunday that the suspect

“She came and invited my wife to take coffee, she invited her four times. She then told my son to go back home and shower then come to watch TV. She escorted them home and returned to their mother. This woman told my wife that the kids have reached home,” said Wiyual.

“After my wife returned home without the kids, I reported to the police that I lost my two children. Then, this woman came running, telling my wife that they found the body of my kids in a car belongs to her.”

“The bodies of my children were taken to the police station in my absence. When I arrived at the police station, I asked who brought the bodies of the children here. The reply I got is that it was her, so I told them to bring her.”

