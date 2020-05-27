27th May 2020
Coronavirus patient escapes quarantine in Maper

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

A coronavirus patient has reportedly escaped from a quarantine facility in Maper, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

 

On Monday, the area recorded the first cases of the pandemic.

The patients are both South Sudanese nationals, aged 42 and 43.

However, the Secretary-General of the defunct Aweil state says one of the patients is on the run after sneaking out from the facility.

“The previous guy who tested positive escaped from isolation center, he is not now at the isolation center which is in the lighthouse in Maper,” Dominic Kang Deng told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

However, he stresses that security units are searching for him.

“He went somewhere in the village but we got some information from the villagers that the man is with them and now we are in preparation to send the security organs and members of the taskforce to bring the guy who escaped.”

