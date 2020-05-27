You are here: Home | COVID-19 | Health | National News | News | Coronavirus patient escapes quarantine in Maper
A coronavirus patient has reportedly escaped from a quarantine facility in Maper, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.
On Monday, the area recorded the first cases of the pandemic.
The patients are both South Sudanese nationals, aged 42 and 43.
However, the Secretary-General of the defunct Aweil state says one of the patients is on the run after sneaking out from the facility.
“The previous guy who tested positive escaped from isolation center, he is not now at the isolation center which is in the lighthouse in Maper,” Dominic Kang Deng told Eye Radio on Wednesday.
However, he stresses that security units are searching for him.
“He went somewhere in the village but we got some information from the villagers that the man is with them and now we are in preparation to send the security organs and members of the taskforce to bring the guy who escaped.”
Published 2 mins ago
Published 15 mins ago
Published 27 mins ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.