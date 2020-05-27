3 die in latest Ruweng cattle raid

At least three people have been reported killed and three thousand cattle raided in the latest attack in Ruweng Administrative area.

The incident occurred at Kuet cattle camp on Monday.

The Secretary-General of the defunct Ruweng State, Victoriano Ngor Chuang, says the raiders were led by a military general.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Ngor, however, said he has dispatched security personnel to restore calm there….

“It was the day before yesterday when a cattle camp in a place called Kuet was attacked by IO forces commanded by Brigadier General Malek,” Ngor claimed.

“They moved from a place called Bil in Guet County and they came near Bahar el Ghazal River and crossed at Tharbar Gatluakbul and attacked cattle camp at 4 o’clock.”

He added that almost 3,000 cattle were raided during the incident.

“They have killed people and wounded three other people. We are tracing them, police have been organized, and they are after the cattle camp,” he added.

The accused military general is not immediately available for comment.

