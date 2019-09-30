Court dismisses case against IDP leaders

A court in Juba has dismissed the case against IDP leaders accused of hiding criminals in at the P.O.C.

Early this month, ten IDP representatives were called by UNMISS for a meeting.

Nine leaders, including the chairman, Tab Wol Wol, were later taken into custody by the UN police, angering the IDPs, who then attacked the UN police personnel.

The case was then forwarded to the government of South Sudan

However, according the Tap Wol Gudele, the court dismissed the case because there was no evidence.

“I was in detention for 23 days in holding facilities in UN house, but after that I was transferred to a local court in Gudele. So the court dismissed the case. There was no case. I was innocent no one opened a case against me.”