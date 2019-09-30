Soldier accidentally kills 7-year-old

A seven-year-old child has been reportedly shot dead by mistake in Eastern Lakes State.

The state deputy governor says the unnamed SSPDF soldier was cleaning his gun when it accidentally went off, hitting the boy in the stomach

Little Mabol Anheim was playing next to the unnamed soldier.

The incident occurred in Yirol on Friday.

Taban Abel Aguek says the unnamed soldier has been apprehended and awaits trial.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning.

“A young child of about 7 years was shot by accident when a soldier was cleaning his weapon and all of a sudden pressed the trigger and released a bullet killing the small boy on Friday. He was arrested immediately. Investigations has already been done so the case will have to be arraigned in court.”