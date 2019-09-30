1st October 2019
High bride price contributes to cattle raid conflict

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 day ago

A cattleman herds his animals

The minister of youth in Jonglei state says high bride price continues to fuel cattle-related conflict in greater Jonglei.

According to local traditions of Dinka-Bor, Nuer, Murle and many other tribes of Greater Jonglei, a bridegroom is expected to pay at least 30 heads of cattle to the family of the bride as bride price.

However, out of pride, prestige, and completion, others offer more than 200 cows.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Deng Alier said this forces young men to steal cattle in order to meet the demand.

He believes that such a practice has been a major threat to stability and tranquility of the region.

“Like the youth now, those who are getting ready to get married, they are unable to girls of their choices because you would be asked a dowry that is not affordable. So, if you want to get married, then you must go and raid herds of cattle so that you can come and pay them to your in-laws.”

Early this year, a tycoon from Jonglei state married a teen from Eastern Lake state.

Kok Alat offered bride price worth 500 herds of cattle, three Toyota Landcrusiser V8s and 10,000 dollars.

 

