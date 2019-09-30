1st October 2019
SS stranded immigrant appeals for gov't support

SS stranded immigrant appeals for gov’t support

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 day ago

David Apai who is stranded in Libya. (Eye Radio Photo)

A South Sudanese immigrant who is stranded in the Libyan capital Tripoli insists that he expects the government of South Sudan to get him out of the conflict-affected country.

David Apai went to Libya in 2016, in an attempt to go to Europe to acquire an education there.

He says he lost his valid passport in Libya and is now seeking for help from the government to get out from Libya.

Apai told Eye Radio this morning that he cannot sort out his situation.

He asked the government and well-wishers to intervene.

“Since I contacted people back home and friends across the world, there is nothing yet. I have not seen any step. No one has contacted me regarding my situation or to sort out a safe pass out of Libya. I am so depressed since I can’t sort this out on my own. I do not have much, am just still seeking for help. I am appealing to my fellow country people, my government to help sort out the situation I have.”

He says the government of South Sudan should intervene and assist get him back home.

