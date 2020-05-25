25th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him deathAttackers killed a driver, burnt 33,000 litre fuel truck in WESCOVID-19: 10 more patients pushes S.Sudan cases to 665Japan denies donating unproven ‘virus prevention’ card to President KiirShandong Hi-speed to ‘redesign’ Juba – Rumbek road

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | National News | News   |   COVID-19: 10 more patients pushes S.Sudan cases to 665

COVID-19: 10 more patients pushes S.Sudan cases to 665

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

Ten more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Sudan.

They are among hundreds of new samples tested over the week.

This brings the total number of infected people in the country to 665.

According to the Incident Manager for Coronavirus at the Ministry of Health, an unconfirmed number of people have already been admitted at the quarantine facilities.

Dr. Angok Kuol said others have been asked to self-quarantine from home due to lack of enough facilities.

He revealed that 5,000 more samples are yet to be tested.

Dr. Angok made the announcement yesterday in Juba.

Total Page Visits: 170 - Today Page Visits: 170

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims 1

Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims

Published Friday, May 22, 2020

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’ 2

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’

Published Saturday, May 23, 2020

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals” 3

An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals”

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19 4

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cards 5

Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cards

Published Sunday, May 24, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him death

Published 2 hours ago

Mukaya IDPs in Yei town ‘surviving on mangoes’

Published 3 hours ago

Attackers killed a driver, burnt 33,000 litre fuel truck in WES

Published 3 hours ago

COVID-19: 10 more patients pushes S.Sudan cases to 665

Published 4 hours ago

Japan denies donating unproven ‘virus prevention’ card to President Kiir

Published 6 hours ago

Businessman Tenfez dies of ‘high white blood’ count -Family

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.