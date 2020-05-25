You are here: Home | COVID-19 | National News | News | COVID-19: 10 more patients pushes S.Sudan cases to 665
Ten more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Sudan.
They are among hundreds of new samples tested over the week.
This brings the total number of infected people in the country to 665.
According to the Incident Manager for Coronavirus at the Ministry of Health, an unconfirmed number of people have already been admitted at the quarantine facilities.
Dr. Angok Kuol said others have been asked to self-quarantine from home due to lack of enough facilities.
He revealed that 5,000 more samples are yet to be tested.
Dr. Angok made the announcement yesterday in Juba.
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.