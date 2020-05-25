COVID-19: 10 more patients pushes S.Sudan cases to 665

Ten more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Sudan.

They are among hundreds of new samples tested over the week.

This brings the total number of infected people in the country to 665.

According to the Incident Manager for Coronavirus at the Ministry of Health, an unconfirmed number of people have already been admitted at the quarantine facilities.

Dr. Angok Kuol said others have been asked to self-quarantine from home due to lack of enough facilities.

He revealed that 5,000 more samples are yet to be tested.

Dr. Angok made the announcement yesterday in Juba.

