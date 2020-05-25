Japan denies donating unproven ‘virus prevention’ card to President Kiir

The government of Japan has denied reports that it donated virus prevention cards to President Salva Kiir and his aides.

Yesterday, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President told Eye Radio that the unproven virus prevention cards were offered to Kiir by the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

This is after pictures of President Kiir, the Minister in the Office of the President, Mayiik Ayii and Information Minister, Michael Makuei, were circulated online showing the officials wearing the blue card.

Ateny Wek Wek admitted the Japanese-made card reportedly keeps the virus away from the President and some of his ministers.

He said the devices were donated by Prime Minister Abe in March, but only arrived in Juba recently -specifically for the leadership; the President and those around him.

“Well, these were donations from the Prime Minister of Japan last month to the President of the Republic of South Sudan but they arrived just this week,” Ateny Wek Ateny affirmed.

But in a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Embassy of Japan in Juba refuted the claims saying the government of Japan did NOT donate virus prevention cards to President Kiir and others in the government.

“The Embassy of Japan in the Republic of South Sudan strongly denies the announcement made by the Press Secretary in the Office of the President yesterday concerning the donation [of] the virus prevention card from Prime Minister Abe to President Kiir and other ministers,” the statement read.

It went on to wonder why Ateny would make public information that is described as “wrong.”

“There is no fact that the government of Japan has donated such cards to the leadership of the government of South Sudan and we regret that the Office of the President made [such] public announcement,” it concluded.

The unproven virus prevention card -known as “Virus Shut Out” purportedly kills viruses before you inhale it.

It is said to contain Chlorine Dioxide generating agent such as sodium chlorite and natural zeolite.

According to Japanese companies, the card and a mat release a low concentration of airborne chlorine dioxide to eliminate germs and viruses in the surrounding air.

They claim wearing the device around the neck creates a barrier against germs and viruses, especially in workplaces, public transport, and any other crowded space where airborne germs and viruses are a risk.

