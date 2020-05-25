Businessman Tenfez dies of ‘high white blood’ count -Family

A renown South Sudanese businessman has died in Juba due to what the family has described as a “high white blood” count.

Tenfez Bol Ater, who owns the Freedom Group Company, and other pharmaceutical businesses died in Juba on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

According to medical experts, a high white blood cell often indicates an underlying problem, such as infection, stress, inflammation, trauma, allergy, or certain diseases.

They say a high lymphocyte count may occur when there is a viral or bacterial infection.

The elder brother of the late Tenfiz Bol told Eye Radio that the deceased suffered from the effects of the White Blood Cell for 3 days.

“This thing started like typhoid and we took him to the hospital and the doctor’s diagnosis was the white blood is too high. he was given some drugs, but a day before yesterday, he had fatigue. So tired we went to another hospital where they put him on oxygen. He was doing fine yesterday in the morning, even chatting with people outside here,” Kaman Bol Ater narrated.

“[But] at around 3 pm he was becoming exhausted again and we went to Queen’s hospital, there was nothing we could do because the doctor again said the white blood is too high,” he added.

Mr. Kaman said the late was known for helping South Sudanese students outside the country, including other charitable works.

Tributes and testimonies on the work of the late Tenfiz have been pouring online since the news broke of his untimely death.

“What a great soul.. may [your] good soul rest in peace,” said Nona Ayii Duang.

“Gone too soon! Tenfez Bol, a man who simply believed in making a difference. It’s a great loss to South Sudan at large,” Chut D’Aleer said.

The family said preparations are underway to take the body of the late for burial in his village in Rumbek, Lakes State.

Tenfez Bol Ater was also an officer with a rank of a Brigadier General in the South Sudan People Defense Forces.

He died at the age of 36.

