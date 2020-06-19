19th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
SSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrearsICRC warns of more deaths in renewed Jonglei violenceCOVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helplineCovid-19: 1,830 cases, 32 deaths, 117 recoveries

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   COVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helpline

COVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helpline

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The toll-free Psychosocial and Trauma Healing help line, 2222 will improve on the psychosocial wellbeing and decrease distress among South Sudanese affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Photo/SSCC

The South Sudan Council of Churches has launched a helpline to offer psycho-social and trauma healing support to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The toll-free line is 2-2-2-2.

The church organization says anyone across the country can call to access free counseling from experts.

The helpline is an initiative of the South Sudan Council of Churches in collaboration with Christian Aid of the Government of the UK.

According to Secretary-General of the Council of Churches, counselors will also provide follow-up support to people in distress.

Father Oyet told Eye Radio that counseling will also be provided for people traumatized by years of violence in South Sudan.

“We have launched a toll-free telephone line where you can call, whether you are in any corner of South Sudan,” Fr. Oyet said.

“There is a counselor to guide you, support you, cry with you on the phone, and share with you the pain. You are not alone brothers and sisters.”

He said COVID-19 has impacted communities but hopes the pandemic will be defeated.

“Let us just follow the directive given to us for instance social distancing, washing our hands continuously, and keeping on our face masks when we are in public.”

To receive free counseling, you can call the toll-free line 2-2-2-2 with your MTN line.

Total Page Visits: 147 - Today Page Visits: 147

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF 1

Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF

Published Monday, June 15, 2020

Pibor attack leaves five dead 2

Pibor attack leaves five dead

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Parties agree on state allocations 3

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Minister Achuei defends her appointment 4

Minister Achuei defends her appointment

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’ 5

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’

Published Sunday, June 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF says soldiers ‘not killed inside Uganda’

Published 41 mins ago

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears

Published 2 hours ago

ICRC warns of more deaths in renewed Jonglei violence

Published 4 hours ago

COVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helpline

Published 4 hours ago

Nearly 4,000 girls in Kenya impregnated in 5 months

Published 5 hours ago

Covid-19: 1,830 cases, 32 deaths, 117 recoveries

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.