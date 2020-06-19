COVID-19: Churches launch trauma healing helpline

The South Sudan Council of Churches has launched a helpline to offer psycho-social and trauma healing support to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The toll-free line is 2-2-2-2.

The church organization says anyone across the country can call to access free counseling from experts.

The helpline is an initiative of the South Sudan Council of Churches in collaboration with Christian Aid of the Government of the UK.

According to Secretary-General of the Council of Churches, counselors will also provide follow-up support to people in distress.

Father Oyet told Eye Radio that counseling will also be provided for people traumatized by years of violence in South Sudan.

“We have launched a toll-free telephone line where you can call, whether you are in any corner of South Sudan,” Fr. Oyet said.

“There is a counselor to guide you, support you, cry with you on the phone, and share with you the pain. You are not alone brothers and sisters.”

He said COVID-19 has impacted communities but hopes the pandemic will be defeated.

“Let us just follow the directive given to us for instance social distancing, washing our hands continuously, and keeping on our face masks when we are in public.”

To receive free counseling, you can call the toll-free line 2-2-2-2 with your MTN line.

