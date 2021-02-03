COVID 19: crowded Juba prison poses a ‘health risk’ to over 1,600 inmates

Overcrowded Juba central prison has put the lives of over 1,600 inmates at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson of the National Prisons Service has said.

The facility built decades ago to house only 400 inmates is now home to over 1,600 prisoners — including men, women, and juveniles.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Major-General Anthony Oliver Legge says it is difficult to adhere to coronavirus preventive measures inside prison.

“As prisons service, we have the issue of overcrowding. It is very difficult to maintain social distancing and observe coronavirus procedures here,’ General Legge said.

“Because of the nature of the prison, the capacity is supposed to be 400 or 500 but the prison capacity this morning is 1,628 inmates. We have 802 inmates that have been tried and 826 on the waiting list.”

“We have some cases of deaths in prison. Also, we are facing some logistical challenges and there is no ambulance in the prison.”

Gen. Legge says there is a plan to build a new prison facility to accommodate over 20,000 inmates.

However, he says there are no funds to start the project.

“Actually the issue of extending the prison is very important,” he said.

“We have a plan and we located a place in Luri to be used as central prison. We have finalized the survey and what is remaining is donations from partners.”

“The prison capacity will be for 20.000 inmates where human rights will be observed.”

The prison’s spokesperson says there are over 130 minors and 66 juveniles awaiting trial.

Out of this, 68 are women. Some with mental illness.

