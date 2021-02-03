3rd February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Student killed by police captain in fatal motorbike accident in Aweil

Student killed by police captain in fatal motorbike accident in Aweil

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 mins ago

FILE Courtesy

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State say one person died and another in critical condition after two motorcycles collided in Aweil town on Tuesday.

The Director of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Traffic Police – Colonel Arkangelo Guot – told Eye Radio that both boda-bodas were speeding when they rammed into each other at the airstrip.

“One motorcycle was coming from Aweil town to Maper area and the other was from Maper to Aweil town.”

A 20 -year-old man identified as Wieu Garang Awach, who was riding on one of the boda-bodas reportedly died at the scene.

“He was a student,” Colonel Ngor said.

The second victim, a 38 old prisons service officer named Captain Abraham Tong Akol sustained serious injuries.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence 1

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories 2

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report 3

Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report

Published 21 hours ago

South Sudan switches to a new time zone 4

South Sudan switches to a new time zone

Published Monday, February 1, 2021

Working hours to remain 8 to 5 despite new time zone 5

Working hours to remain 8 to 5 despite new time zone

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Student killed by police captain in fatal motorbike accident in Aweil

Published 2 mins ago

Coronavirus: One death, 54 new cases recorded

Published 40 mins ago

Wau inmates urged to live exemplary lives after prison

Published 46 mins ago

Med-Blue: Covid-19 results mismatch, super-spreader centre – Report

Published 3 hours ago

Machar to visit his soldiers, finally

Published 6 hours ago

Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.