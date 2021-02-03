Student killed by police captain in fatal motorbike accident in Aweil

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State say one person died and another in critical condition after two motorcycles collided in Aweil town on Tuesday.

The Director of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Traffic Police – Colonel Arkangelo Guot – told Eye Radio that both boda-bodas were speeding when they rammed into each other at the airstrip.

“One motorcycle was coming from Aweil town to Maper area and the other was from Maper to Aweil town.”

A 20 -year-old man identified as Wieu Garang Awach, who was riding on one of the boda-bodas reportedly died at the scene.

“He was a student,” Colonel Ngor said.

The second victim, a 38 old prisons service officer named Captain Abraham Tong Akol sustained serious injuries.