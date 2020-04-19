COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

One of the 99 contacts of the first coronavirus case has reportedly left the country with the aid of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

The person who was said to have been under quarantine left the country aboard a UN flight, the High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic said on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the task force who is also the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health, says the person is reported to have arrived in his or her home country with the aid of the United Nations office in Juba.

“This, of course, is considered a violation of the International Health Regulations because travels in such conditions require certain protocols to be put in place,” Koriom told the press after the 30th meeting of the committee in Juba.

“The Ministry of Health and the High-Level Taskforce were not aware of the travel of this person and therefore it’s considered a clear violation of the International Health Regulations 2005.”

He says the task force “condemns the act in the strongest terms possible and holds the United Nations systems in the country responsible for any events that may ensue.”

The identity and the country the person is said to have traveled to remain undisclosed.

“We have asked the UN system to provide further clarification on the matter,” Koriom added.

South Sudan still has four confirmed cases of the COVID-19.