UN takes disciplinary action against self-isolation violator

The United Nations says it is taking disciplinary action against a staff member who failed to complete self-isolation and left South Sudan without authorization.

This is in response to a report on Saturday by the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 that one of the 99 contacts of the first coronavirus case had left the country with the aid of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

In a public statement on Sunday, the UN says the staff member who was in isolation after coming into contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, received one test that confirmed him as negative and then left Juba on a flight without the knowledge of the United Nations.

“The flight was commercial, not a United Nations flight. Since arriving in his home country, he has been tested again and is confirmed to be negative for COVID-19,” the UN says.



“In the interests of openness and transparency, the United Nations informed the Ministry of Health and expressed its regret about what had happened.”

The statement added that the UN is “continuing to strictly follow the health protocols relating to COVID-19 and is working cooperatively through the World Health Organization with the Ministry of Health.”

It warned that any UN staff who fail to adhere to the requirements for testing and self-isolation will face disciplinary action.

“It is vital that all of us-whether UN or members of South Sudanese communities-work together to reduce the risk of COVID-19.”