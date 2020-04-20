Gov’t urged to punish ‘covidiotic’ leaders

An activist has urged the government to punish political leaders who have been defying the social distancing order.

The call comes after pictures showing local leaders gathering at a hotel in Juba were widely shared online.

“I think senior government officials are not playing good role, because they are the same people…who came up with the taskforce,” Deng, founder of World Peace Campaign, told Eye Radio.

In March, President Salva Kiir issued an order banning all social gatherings such as sport, religious events, political, social and cultural events.

But last week, some leaders from the Upper Nile State convened a press conference in Juba in contravention with the President’s orders on gathering and social distancing.

In the photographs seen by Eye Radio, former governors Dak Duop Bichiok and Simon Kun Puoch, General Gathoth Gatkuoth, Elijah Liech, Lam Both and Bol Ruach Rom maintained a zero distance – with others standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

Others include former Petroleum Minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkouth, Ambassador Dabuol Lualweng, Yien Thiang Luong, Thomas Maluit Hoth, and among others.

The media briefing, at the time of coronavirus pandemic, was to pledge allegiance to President Kiir.

In the pictures, the leaders are seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder, without wearing masks.

However, Activist Deng William Alaak criticized the actions of the leaders, saying it posed a threat to their families and public health.

He called upon the government’s coronavirus taskforce to take serious measures against the politicians who violated the directives.

“…but they are the ones conducting meetings in hotels illegally. So, I would like them to make sure that these people are investigated or even apprehended and taken to prison for such violations. We have to hold them accountable,” he added.