2nd March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | News   |   Covid-19 vaccines yet to reach Juba – official

Covid-19 vaccines yet to reach Juba – official

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

The approved doses of AstraZeneca have not arrived in the country yet, the Ministry of Health has said.

The 864,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccines were supposed to be flown into the country by the end of last month.

Dr. John Rumunu, director-general of preventive health service in the ministry of health, confirms the delay to reporters during the weekly update on Sunday.

“We are waiting for further guidance from COVAX on how to proceed,” he told reporters.

Asked about the reason for the delay, Doctor Rumunu did not specify the details, but said all the necessary arrangements to receive the vaccines had been put in place.

So far, three African countries – South Africa, Ghana and Ivory Coast – have now received the AstraZeneca vaccines.

But South Africa had suspended administering the vaccines following efficacy concerns of the vaccines against new viral strains.

Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees 1

Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed 2

Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed

Published Thursday, February 25, 2021

Lawyers question Kiir’s move to appoint state officials 3

Lawyers question Kiir’s move to appoint state officials

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t 4

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t

Published Friday, February 26, 2021

Employee benefit tax suspended 5

Employee benefit tax suspended

Published Saturday, February 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t threatens to close down a coronavirus testing clinic

Published 30 mins ago

Covid-19 vaccines yet to reach Juba – official

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes: 9 people killed in separate incidents

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed

Published 13 hours ago

Gov’t to impose ‘severe’ anti-coronavirus measures

Published 22 hours ago

Official confirms gov’t to waive visa fees for EAC citizens

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.