Covid-19 vaccines yet to reach Juba – official

The approved doses of AstraZeneca have not arrived in the country yet, the Ministry of Health has said.

The 864,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccines were supposed to be flown into the country by the end of last month.

Dr. John Rumunu, director-general of preventive health service in the ministry of health, confirms the delay to reporters during the weekly update on Sunday.

“We are waiting for further guidance from COVAX on how to proceed,” he told reporters.

Asked about the reason for the delay, Doctor Rumunu did not specify the details, but said all the necessary arrangements to receive the vaccines had been put in place.

So far, three African countries – South Africa, Ghana and Ivory Coast – have now received the AstraZeneca vaccines.

But South Africa had suspended administering the vaccines following efficacy concerns of the vaccines against new viral strains.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Lakes: 9 people killed in separate incidents Previous Post