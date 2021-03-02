Gov’t threatens to close down a coronavirus testing clinic

The Ministry of Health has threatened to close down a private clinic if it fails to summit details of 400 contacts that tested positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed clinic has been given until the end of Tuesday to act on the directives, according to Dr. Angelo Goup, operations manager of the COVID-19 Emergency Center at the Dr. John Garang Diagnostic Infectious Disease Center.

The unnamed private clinic is accused of intentionally failing to provide “on time” contacts for the patients for follow-ups and contact tracing.

There are three main private clinics providing coronavirus testing services in Juba, namely: Medblue, Nujum and Queens.

“So, we gave them the last chance to give those details. Otherwise, we will give recommendation to the task force to be closed down,” he stated.

Dr Goup who refused to reveal the name of the clinic to journalists when asked –says the delay to conduct contact tracing may have increased infections in country.