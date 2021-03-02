2nd March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | News   |   Gov’t threatens to close down a coronavirus testing clinic

Gov’t threatens to close down a coronavirus testing clinic

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 min ago

The Ministry of Health has threatened to close down a private clinic if it fails to summit details of 400 contacts that tested positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed clinic has been given until the end of Tuesday to act on the directives, according to Dr. Angelo Goup, operations manager of the COVID-19 Emergency Center at the Dr. John Garang Diagnostic Infectious Disease Center.

The unnamed private clinic is accused of intentionally failing to provide “on time” contacts for the patients for follow-ups and contact tracing.

There are three main private clinics providing coronavirus testing services in Juba, namely: Medblue, Nujum and Queens.

“So, we gave them the last chance to give those details. Otherwise, we will give recommendation to the task force to be closed down,” he stated.

Dr Goup who refused to reveal the name of the clinic to journalists when asked –says the delay to conduct contact tracing may have increased infections in country.

Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees 1

Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed 2

Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed

Published Thursday, February 25, 2021

Lawyers question Kiir’s move to appoint state officials 3

Lawyers question Kiir’s move to appoint state officials

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t 4

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t

Published Friday, February 26, 2021

Employee benefit tax suspended 5

Employee benefit tax suspended

Published Saturday, February 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t threatens to close down a coronavirus testing clinic

Published 1 min ago

Covid-19 vaccines yet to reach Juba – official

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes: 9 people killed in separate incidents

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes State revitalized gov’t formed

Published 12 hours ago

Gov’t to impose ‘severe’ anti-coronavirus measures

Published 22 hours ago

Official confirms gov’t to waive visa fees for EAC citizens

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.