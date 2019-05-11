Deployment of heavy security forces normal routine-Inspector General of Police

The Inspector General of Police says that the heavy presence of organized forces in the streets of Juba is in preparation for the 16th of May SPLA day celebrations scheduled for next week.

The road from the Dr.John Garang Mausoleum to customs has since Monday been cordoned off as well.

On Thursday, residents of Juba questioned the heavy presence of the military around Juba causing panic.

Lt.General Majak Akech, told the national TV that the organized forces are responsible for the security and stability of the country hence people should not panic.

“Concerning the presence of the organized forces on the streets of Juba yesterday, it will continue as a normal process to us as organized forces like police, army and national security as people who are responsible for the security and stability of the country. Yesterday some people took it negatively and others took it positively, the purpose of these forces is for security of the 16 May which is the anniversary of SPLA/SPLM and it will continue.”

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Sudan’s People Defense Forces, Lul Ruai, said that the presence of the organized forces has nothing to do with insecurity in Juba.

He said it is to ensure that there are no disruptions during the 16th May celebrations to be held next week.

“Regarding the increased presence of the security forces on the streets of Juba, we would like to inform the people of South Sudan that, the increased presence of joint security forces at the strategic places especially around Dr. John Garang’s Mausoleum and joint night patrol have nothing to do with any insecurity. It is aimed at beefing up security in preparation for May 16th 2019. We are in preparation to mark that day next week as in order to ensure that we do celebration in a peaceful environment to increase our night patrol we have deployed to strategic places to ensure that, irresponsible citizens do not interrupt our preparations when that day come”.