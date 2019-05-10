10th May 2019
Peter Biar's family denied access despite court order -Lawyer

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

Political activist, Peter Biar|courtesy photo

Lawyers of political activist Peter Biar Ajak say the national security service is denying his family access against a high court order.

Peter Biar Ajak was arrested at the Juba International Airport on his way to Aweil last year, where he was going to attend a function organized by the Red Army.

Biar is currently under detention at the National Security facility at Jebel, commonly called Blue House.

He had been critical of the government, especially during the peace process.

Biar once called on the leaders to hand over leadership to young South Sudanese on the Kenyan television NTV – where he was a regular panelist.

He is also the Chairman of the South Sudanese Young Leaders Forum and the founder of Center for Strategic Analyses and Research.

Biar is accused of public disorder, sabotage, banditry and terrorism.

His case is ongoing at the high court.

Monyluak Alor Kuol is the lead defense lawyer of Peter Biar.

“We feel that the court is not taking the matter seriously, because it has been going on, and on from the beginning up to now. Even today we are talking about those things. Just yesterday Biar’s wife was not allowed to see him, we are not happy about that. The business, the services are not being facilitated well.”

Peter Biar is accused along with businessman Kerbino Wol and others.

The next hearing will take place on May 20.

