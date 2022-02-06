Deputy Chief of Mission for US Embassy arrives in Juba

The Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the U.S. Embassy in Juba arrived in the Country Friday.



William “Bill” Flens arrived in Juba to begin his assignment as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy.

DCM Flens served most recently as the Director of the Office of Multilateral Affairs in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (EAP) at the U.S. Department of State where his work focused on ASEAN, the Mekong subregion, and the South China Sea.

Before this, he served as the Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Rangoon, Burma.

Other overseas tours include China, Afghanistan, Thailand, and Ethiopia.

He has also worked as the Deputy Secretary’s special assistant covering EAP and as the bilateral unit chief on the China Desk.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service, DCM Flens worked on African defense policy issues in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and before that, as a Presidential Management Fellow at the Voice of America.

He served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in then-Zaire and in the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville.

DCM Flens is a Chicago native and a graduate of the Fletcher School and Loyola University Chicago.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter