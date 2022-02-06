6th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 mins ago

The car used in suspected robbers at Ivory Bank near University of Juba - courtesy

Four armed robbers on Friday exchanged gunfire with a bank guard after attempting to rob a trader near Ivory Bank opposite University of Juba.

This is according to Ivory Bank Security Guard, Albert Lion Wani.

Felix, a trader, was coming to deposit 516,000 SSP.

He says the suspected robbers drove in a tinted Toyota Vanguard with registration number SSD 731 BP.

Wani says he managed to save the victim after exchanging gunfire with the armed men that later drove off towards Nyakuron East.

“This incident happened around 2:30 in the afternoon at the entrance to the bank when this person was transferring a sum of money from Juba to Yambio,” Wani said.

“I was near the door, and exchanged fire with them. So I hit one of the tires, and they [robbers] ran away. They were like four robbers inside a tinted car.”

Wani added that police managed to seize the car after the robbers got a flat tire at Nyakuron East but the four suspected robbers fled.

He says police discovered three number plates in the car and drugs.

The security guard added that the police are looking for suspected armed robbers.

Some of number plates found in a car used by suspected robbers – courtesy

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Animu’s health deteriorates, admitted at Juba teaching hospital 1

Animu’s health deteriorates, admitted at Juba teaching hospital

Published Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba 2

Over 10 suspected ‘Toronto boys’ arrested in Juba

Published Thursday, February 3, 2022

Two burglars netted stealing official’s valuables in Juba 3

Two burglars netted stealing official’s valuables in Juba

Published Sunday, January 30, 2022

Elizabeth Achuei apologizes for suspending undersecretary 4

Elizabeth Achuei apologizes for suspending undersecretary

Published Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Ministry of investment unveils new investment certificate 5

Ministry of investment unveils new investment certificate

Published Monday, January 31, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Published 7 mins ago

Jonglei State: US urges gov’t to take action against officials fueling violence

Published 2 hours ago

Senegalese President Macky Sall elected new AU chairperson

Published 15 hours ago

Jonglei youth deny forming vigilante group

Published 16 hours ago

Why President Salva Kiir failed to attend AU summit

Published 17 hours ago

2 dead, 2 legislators injured in deadly accident along Wau-Aweil road

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.