Ivory Bank security guard foils robbery attempt

Four armed robbers on Friday exchanged gunfire with a bank guard after attempting to rob a trader near Ivory Bank opposite University of Juba.



This is according to Ivory Bank Security Guard, Albert Lion Wani.

Felix, a trader, was coming to deposit 516,000 SSP.

He says the suspected robbers drove in a tinted Toyota Vanguard with registration number SSD 731 BP.

Wani says he managed to save the victim after exchanging gunfire with the armed men that later drove off towards Nyakuron East.

“This incident happened around 2:30 in the afternoon at the entrance to the bank when this person was transferring a sum of money from Juba to Yambio,” Wani said.

“I was near the door, and exchanged fire with them. So I hit one of the tires, and they [robbers] ran away. They were like four robbers inside a tinted car.”

Wani added that police managed to seize the car after the robbers got a flat tire at Nyakuron East but the four suspected robbers fled.

He says police discovered three number plates in the car and drugs.

The security guard added that the police are looking for suspected armed robbers.