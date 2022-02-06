6th February 2022
Jonglei State: US urges gov’t to take action against officials fueling violence

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

The US government has called on the government of South Sudan to hold accountable those fueling violence in Jonglei State including Government and Military officials.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, The US Embassy in Juba says it is watching with deep concern the ongoing violence in Jonglei State.

“The United State is watching with deep concern the ongoing violence in Jonglei State and encourages all sides to seek resolution of their difference through peaceful dialogue,” the statement partly reads.

The statement further called on the government of South Sudan to hold to account those stoking the flame of violence including government and military officials.

Last month at least 32 people were killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked Baidit Payam of Bor County.

Officials blamed the attack on armed youth from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area but Pibor youth denied involvement.

Days later, Greater Pibor Administrative Area authorities’ directed security forces to arrest any suspected criminals involved in the attack of Baidit in Bor County.

6th February 2022

