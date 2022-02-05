Senegalese President Macky Sall elected new AU chairperson

The Heads of State and Government of the African Union have elected Senegalese’s President Macky Sall as the new Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2022.

He has taken over from H.E. Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), whose term ended in 2021.

The event took place Saturday 5 February 2022 during the ongoing Thirty-Fifth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The session is being held under the theme: “Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthening Agro-Food Systems, Health and Social Protection Systems for the Acceleration of the Human, Social and Economic Development”.

In attendance were the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Deputy Chairperson of the AUC, H.E Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, representatives of the UN, the Regional Economic Commission, dignitaries and invited guests as well as the AU staff.

The former AU Chairperson said “as our Union celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, we can be proud of the progress made under major initiatives such as NEPAD, PIDA, APRM, Vision 2063, institutional reform, the Great Green Wall, the AfCFTA and more recently our coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

In his acceptance speech, President Macky Sall said, “I pay tribute to the founding fathers of the Organization. Six decades later, their luminous vision continues to inspire our living together and to illuminate our united march towards the ideal of African integration”.

President Sall further noted the importance “to establish “a permanent political and moral authority of the Conference of Heads of State and Government”.

This, he says, “is to give high-level impetus to the management of the affairs of the continent.”

He is particularly concerned of the recent coups d’état in Burkino Faso.

“I do not forget the resurgence of the phenomenon of coups d’état which constitutes a major attack on democracy and institutional stability on the continent”, he said.

The African Union spearheads Africa’s development and integration in close collaboration with African Union Member States, the Regional Economic Communities and African citizens.

