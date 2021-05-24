Doctors give ultimatum over ‘cold blood’ killing of colleague

Doctors across the country have threatened to lay down their tools over the killing of their colleague in Unity state at the weekend.

On Friday, unknown people attacked Dr. Louise Edward at the Primary Health Care in Bentiu town in Unity State.

Late Edward was deployed at the facility by the International Rescue Committee, IRC when he got killed.

Reacting to the incident, frontline doctors have demanded that the perpetrators are identified and held to account for the crime.

They say late Dr. Louise Edward whom they described as a dedicated hard-working medical professional, was killed in cold blood.

Now the medical practitioners have given the government 72 hours from Sunday to ensure the culprits are apprehended or else they will go on industrial strike.

“The South Sudan Doctors’ Union and the allied health professionals will not tolerate violence against health workers at the watch of the state authorities,” Dr. Anthony Garang, the chairperson of the Union said on Sunday.

“We are prepared to lay down our tools and go on strike to demand justice and protection of health care workers across the country.”

The South Sudan Doctors Union further called on President Salva Kiir to intervene by holding accountable state authorities who violate the right of health workers.

“We also call on the revitalized government to enact laws that protect the right of all health workers in the country,” Dr. Garang added.

The doctors have also condemned the recent killing of Amono Anna Clara, a medical nurse who worked for Cordaid in Torit, Eastern Equatoria State.

They warned that any continuation of similar incidents against health care providers may force them to pull out from those areas.

In response, Professor Mayen Achiek, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health said the institution and other relevant authorities have launched investigations into the incident.

He called on the doctors to act cautiously on the matter not to jeopardize the investigation process.

“As a national ministry of health, we are on top of the incident. Surely the whole nation will know,” said Prof. Achiek. “With these sporadic incidents that are happening all over the place, we will make a unified position,” he added.

