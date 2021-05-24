Unity health officials condemn killing of aid worker

Authorities in Unity State have condemned the killing of humanitarian medical personnel in Pariang County at the weekend.

On Friday, gunmen reportedly attacked and brutally killed him Dr. Louise Edward at the Primary Healthcare Center in Ganyiel.

Late Edward was deployed at the facility by the International Rescue Committee, IRC, when he got killed.

On Sunday, frontline doctors demanded that the perpetrators be identified and held to account for the crime.

Dr. Anthony Garang, who spoke on behalf of medical practitioners, said late Dr. Edward was a dedicated and hardworking medical professional.

In response, the state director of health, Dr. Duol Biem, said the government was doing everything possible to find the perpetrator to hold to account

“If Dr. Louise was killed by someone, that person must be identified in order to face the laws of this country,” Dr. Biem stated.

The International Rescue Committee is yet to comment on the killing.