7th January 2022
Don’t handover Misseriya militiamen to Sudan, UNIFSA told

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 31 seconds ago

Some of Misseriya Militiamen apprehended by the United Nations Interim Forces in Abyei on Monday - courtesy

The Chief Administrator of Abyei Administrative Area has called on UN peacekeeping forces in the area not to hand over detained Ajaira Misseriya militiamen to Sudanese authorities.

On Monday, the United Nations Interim Forces for Abyei apprehended at least 11 armed Misseriya armed men suspected of killing about youth in a village there.

According to Kuol Diem Kuol, if handed to Sudan, the victims of the attack may not find justice.

He claims that several perpetrators of similar attacks have been released from Sudanese custodies without facing justice.

“They are supposed to give us criminals so we take them to court of law. Because when UNISFA arrest the murders they investigate them and handing them over to Sudan authorities who will immediately award them and release them without taking them to court,” Kuol Diem Kuol told Eye Radio.

“We asked them but up to now I didn’t receive any response from the force commander.

“I have reported to the government of South Sudan to end this.  I have also appealed to UN General Secretary to suspend replacement of Ethiopian forces in UNIFSA.”

In December last year the Chief Administrator reiterated calls on the presidency to expedite the process of determining the final status of the area.

This came after the National Committee for the Final Status of Abyei held its first meeting in August with the Sudanese delegation in Juba.

