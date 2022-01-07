7th January 2022
Former Bright Stars manager, Abdulrahman Rajab dies

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 20 seconds ago

The former assistant manager of Bright Stars died in a road accident in Juba on Wednesday.

Abdulrahman Rajab, 46, was hit by a vehicle on the roadside near Malakai club.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

According to the Nasser football club coach, the former Al-Rabita football club coach succumbed to internal bleeding due to skull fracture.

Nasser-El Deen Suilman says Mr. Rajab passed on around 10pm at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

“He died from a traffic accident near the Malakia Club, after the driver of the vehicle lost control and it hit him, and caused him to bleed internally. He died minutes after arriving at the hospital,” Nasser El Deen Suilman said.

He will be flown to his hometown in Renk where he will be laid to rest.

Mr. Rajab previously served as a member of the Board of Director at the South Sudan Football Association.

He was the coach of the Yei joined Star team in his first participation in the preliminary league of the African Women’s Championship.

In 2017, late Abdulrahman Rajab was appointed by CECAFA as national coach for the Senior team in Kenya.

He is survived by three boys and two girls.

