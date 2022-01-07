Govt bans unauthorized entities from importing anti-malaria medicines

The Drug and Food Control Authority has banned unauthorized individuals from importing anti-Malaria drugs in the country.



The body reveals that they have noticed an increase in the importation of ineffective anti-malaria medical products in the country by private entities.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, the secretary general of Drug and Food Control Authority said the discovery follows numerous complaints and criticisms from the public over similar test results of Malaria despite receiving full treatment.

“Lot of doubt has been voiced out about the efficiency and effectiveness of antimalarial medications circulating in the country,” said the statement.

The order further states that during the specified period, verification certificates for import of anti-malaria medicine will only be issued to those importing from WHO-prequalified manufacturers of anti-malaria medicines.

The companies importing from other manufacturers will need to apply for the registration of their anti-malaria medical products when registration begins.

According to a report by health authorities approximately 95 percent of South Sudan is endemic of malaria, with high transmission in the country throughout the year.

It indicates that about 2.3 million people are at risk of malaria across the country.

Malaria is the leading cause of illness and death in children under five years in South Sudan.

