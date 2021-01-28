28th January 2021
Dozen healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 in Lakes state

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

Credit| UNOPS

At least 12 frontline healthcare workers and five non-medical personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Yirol hospital in Lakes State.

According to the medical director of Yirol Hospital, a 38-year-old mother is among the new cases and she is in critical condition.

“So we traced 65 contacts and 16 contacts were positive. Currently this morning we have a total of 17 positive cases this morning,” Dr. Makuei Ijong confirmed to Eye Radio on Thursday, Jan.28.

Those infected include two drivers.

He added that they working to ensure that the virus does not spread to the communities there.

“The last three cases one came from Yirol East, another came from Pan-liet and the other one came from Atar. The five cases have been quarantined now in Yirol hospital with one case in critical condition.”

Recently, authorities in Juba said about 140 frontline health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the capital.

Since the outbreak of the dreaded virus, South Sudan has reported more than 3,913 confirmed cases, with 64 deaths and 3,596 recoveries.

