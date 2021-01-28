Mundari herdsmen to leave Pojulu areas to reduce communal violence

A peace conference of Lainya has resolved that Tali community leave Pojulu land within one week to avoid further communal violence.

“They have forgiven themselves which is very important, and the second one is that Mundari Tali have…to go back to where they have come from -within one week,” the meeting resolved.

There have been violent incidents among the Mundari cattle keepers for about three months now.

Tensions began in October following the killing of the son of former Central Equatoria governor, Clement Wani Konga.

At least six people from both communities of Mundari Tali and Pojulu were killed in Lainya this month alone.

Recently, the communities held a peace dialogue chaired by Bishop of the Central Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church, Paul Yugusuk.

“The Pojulu community gave them safe passage…and for people who lost their lives -I think it was covered under the forgiveness,” Yugusuk told Eye Radio from Lainya on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, several people were wounded in the fighting among Mundari cattle keepers in Lokurubang Boma, Lainya.

Two elderly couple were also abducted but later released by the armed men.

