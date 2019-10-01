Dr. Okuk gives lecture on his book in Nairobi

A renowned South Sudanese Political Analyst, Dr. James Okuk, gave an analysis of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday.

Dr. Okuk was a guest lecturer at the Center for Human Rights and Peace at the University of Nairobi.

He was invited by the University of Nairobi to launch his new book – “Peace of South Sudan and Revitalization”.

The book focuses on the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), which was signed in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in September 2018.

The signatories to the agreement are expected to form the Transitional government of national unity by the November 12, one day to the expiry date of the extended pre-transitional period.

Dr. Okuk’s lecture was attended by professors and students pursuing Philosophy and Political Science at the University of Nairobi.

Meanwhile, a renowned author and publisher, Professor Jesse N.K Mugambi of the University of Nairobi congratulated Dr. Okuk for documenting his ideas in the book.

“Do not to stop with one book, but strive to write more books on South Sudan and beyond,” Prof. Mugambi challenged Dr. Okuk.

A renowned South Sudanese Political Analyst, Lecturer, Diplomat, Researcher and Consultant, Dr. Okuk is a graduate of the University of Nairobi.