2nd October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   Dr. Okuk gives lecture on his book in Nairobi

Dr. Okuk gives lecture on his book in Nairobi

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 day ago

Dr. James Okuk [ 2nd from left] and participants display copies of the "Peace of South Sudan and Revitalization” after the lecture in Nairobi, Tues, Oct. 1, 2019 | Credit | Stephen Omiri/Eye Radio

A renowned South Sudanese Political Analyst, Dr. James Okuk, gave an analysis of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday.

Dr. Okuk was a guest lecturer at the Center for Human Rights and Peace at the University of Nairobi.

He was invited by the University of Nairobi to launch his new book – “Peace of South Sudan and Revitalization”.

The book focuses on the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), which was signed in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in September 2018.

The signatories to the agreement are expected to form the Transitional government of national unity by the November 12, one day to the expiry date of the extended pre-transitional period.

Dr. Okuk’s lecture was attended by professors and students pursuing Philosophy and Political Science at the University of Nairobi.

Meanwhile, a renowned author and publisher, Professor Jesse N.K Mugambi of the University of Nairobi congratulated Dr. Okuk for documenting his ideas in the book.

“Do not to stop with one book, but strive to write more books on South Sudan and beyond,” Prof. Mugambi challenged Dr. Okuk.

A renowned South Sudanese Political Analyst, Lecturer, Diplomat, Researcher and Consultant, Dr.  Okuk is a graduate of the University of Nairobi.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Night robbers arrested after numerous complaints in Juba 1

Night robbers arrested after numerous complaints in Juba

Published Friday, September 27, 2019

Lol State gov’t critic detained, another on the run 2

Lol State gov’t critic detained, another on the run

Published Thursday, September 26, 2019

FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs 3

FVP calls for support for SS refugees and IDPs

Published Friday, September 27, 2019

Teachers & learners to benefit from $17 million grant 4

Teachers & learners to benefit from $17 million grant

Published Thursday, September 26, 2019

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’ 5

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cantonment sites lack basic supplies – CTSAMVM

Published 10 hours ago

Jonglei asked to return abducted Buma children

Published 12 hours ago

Petroleum ministry to clean up Budang oil leakage

Published 13 hours ago

UNSC team set to visit Juba

Published 14 hours ago

Diplomat echoes call on hold-out groups to join peace process

Published 17 hours ago

Dr. Okuk gives lecture on his book in Nairobi

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.