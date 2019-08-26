26th August 2019
Driver, bus conductor killed on Mundri – Juba road

Published: 6 hours ago

A road leading to Mundri town. PHOTO//Will and Theresa Reed

The Commissioner of Kediba County of Amadi State said a driver and a conductor were killed on the Juba – Mundri road over the weekend.

According to Commissioner Tahir Kher-sid, a commercial vehicle was heading to Juba from Mundri town when it fell into an ambush in Bo-aji area of Kari-keri.

He said one person was also injured during the attack.

“A car belonging to some traders travelled from Mundri to Juba, but it fell into an ambush, so the driver and assistant driver were killed and one person injured,” Commissioner Tahir told Eye Radio from Mundri, Monday morning.

Last year, the governor of Amadi state issued an order, restricting vehicles from travelling along Juba – Mundri road without security escort over growing insecurity there.

This is after series of ambushes were reported, including the killing of a 12-year-old boy.

“The road is okay now and the cars are moving,” said Commissioner Tahir.

26th August 2019

