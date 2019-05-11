11th May 2019
Duk Fangak County in dire need of clean drinking water

Author: Abraham Garang | Published: 4 hours ago

Local authorities in Duk, Fangak County, are calling on humanitarian agencies in the area to support over 8000 people with access to clean drinking water.

According to World Food Program, food distribution statistics, there are over 8,000 people in Duk Fangak County.

Commissioner James Yien Jal says water points in the county are being shared by both the people in the area and their domestic animals.

He fears that this will lead to an outbreak of water borne diseases in the County especially during the coming rainy season.

He spoke to Eye Radio on Friday.

“Four boreholes are damaged and the remaining boreholes that are functioning are few. There are herds of cattle that were just returned from grazing to Duk Fangak County. We haven’t received rain yet. So now, the people and the cattle are sharing the same water points from the few boreholes which are functioning. I need to request some humanitarian agencies that can establish for us water points because it is the one that can accommodate the herds of cattle and as you can see, the situation has become worse.”

